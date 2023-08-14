LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A “DUI blitz” over the weekend produced 72 citations and 11 DUI arrests, according to Metro police.

Over the course of the weekend, 184 stops were made as part of the safety effort, according to social media posts by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic division.

According to Metro statistics, 40% of the fatal car crashes so far this year have involved impaired drivers. “We are in the 100 deadliest days of summer and we can prevent these senseless deaths connected to impaired driving,” Metro said.

Metro reports that it currently has 130 certified traffic safety officers who have accounted for more than 1,400 arrests.

A DUI blitz in early July produced 18 DUI arrests and 67 citations in 161 stops. Five firearms were also impounded in July.