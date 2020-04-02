11 VA Southern Nevada employees test positive for COVID-19

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Eleven VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement obtained by 8 News Now.

“All staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 were immediately placed in isolation away from our facilities, mitigating further risk of transmission to other patients and staff,” the statement says.

Nine are currently under quarantine at home while receiving edical attention. Two are hospitalized.

The statement says those employees will not return to work until cleared by Employee Occupational Health.

The following requirements must be met for clearance:

Any fever must be resolved without the use of fever-reducing medications, and

Must show improvement in any respiratory symptoms, and

Must test negative on two consecutive test results for COVID-19, which are collected at a minimum of 24 hours apart or greater.

Staff members who have potentially been exposed to the virus were notified. Those who are asymptomatic are still allowed to work while wearing a face mask at all times.

“To minimize potential exposure or transmission of COVID-19, the community has implemented universal masking for staff within several health care facilities and VASNHS is following suit. Masks are currently being distributed to all our employees and they are expected to be worn at all times while in VASNHS facilities (the only exception is within private offices),” the statement reads in part.

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System asks any staff members feeling ill to notify their supervisors and remain home.

They are also screening all VA staff, Veteran patients and visitors for COVID-19 symptoms and taking temperature readings before allowing access to health care facilities.