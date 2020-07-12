UPDATE: 17 sailors, 4 civilians injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

Video Courtesy: KSWB

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (FOX 5 SAN DIEGO) — Seventeen sailors and four civilians are being treated for non-life threatening injuries Sunday from a fire burning on the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, U.S. Navy officials said.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Dept. said multiple agencies had responded to the fire. It was reported just before 9 a.m. at 3455 Senn St. Units arrived on the scene at approximately 10:10 a.m., the department said. Nearly 180 fire personnel were assigned to the scene.

Approximately 160 sailors were aboard the San Diego-based ship at the time of the fire, according to a tweet from the Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet. The entire crew is off the ship and all have been accounted for, the Navy said.

No word yet on the cause of the fire. At least one of the injuries was from an explosion, per SDPD.

As of about 1:30 p.m. p.m., Navy officials said the USS Fitzgerald and the USS Russell both shifted to a pier away from the fire.

“All inport ships have been contacted and directed to provide fire parties to possibly assist with firefighting efforts,” a Navy spokesman said in a statement.