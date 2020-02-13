11 new flu-related deaths reported by SNHD in one week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the coronavirus continues to make headlines, it is the flu, medical experts say you should be more worried about. The most recent report from the Southern Nevada Health District reported 11 more flu-related deaths. That brings our total to 24.

Lead advance practice provider Joseph Hamilton says as flu season rolls on, more calls come in.

“We feel the call volume increasing,” Hamilton said. “25 to 50 percent increase compared to last year, in terms of volume people calling with symptoms suspicious of the flu.”

So far this flu season, the SNHD has reported more than 1,000 hospitalizations and 24 deaths, two of which were children.

Medical investigator Vit Kraushaar says as coronavirus fears linger, he wants people to know the big worry should still be the flu.

“The case fatality rate for the flu is less than the novel coronavirus, but a lot more people get the flu over the course of the flu season,” Kraushaar said. “Many more people will get the flu. Many more will likely die.”

Being in the peak of flu season, experts say right now is the most important time to take precautions.

“if you have not got the flu vaccine it is not too late,” Kraushaar said.