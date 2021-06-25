11 local students accept Tesla apprenticeships focusing on automation, robotics

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly a dozen high school graduates accepted apprenticeships at Tesla Friday.

It is called “Signing Day” at Valley High School. It is a partnership with Tesla where students take classes that get them certified in automation and robotics while they are doing an apprenticeship at the Tesla Gigafactory in northern Nevada.

“Tesla stood out to me because I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” said Aidan McKenna. “I didn’t know if I wanted to jump straight into the workforce or go to college. I was very on the fence with a lot of stuff.”

The program started in 2017.

Since then, 32 high school students have gone into the program.