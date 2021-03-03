11 homicides in 2021 mark a 57% increase over 2020, Metro records show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are reporting 11 homicides so far this year, up from seven during the same time period last year.

That’s a 57% increase.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department records through Feb. 27 also show that four of the cases in Metro jurisdiction have been determined to be “justifiable homicides.”

And police have a 100% clearance rate thus far. That means suspects have been arrested, charges have been submitted or suspects have been identified — or the suspect is dead.

Two officer-involved shootings — both in February — have occurred so far this year. One took place outside a gun range on Dean Martin Drive on Feb. 3 when a suspect attacked an officer with a screwdriver, and the other was Feb. 9 at Milano Apartments in the 800 block of E. Silverado Ranch after a suspect fired shots at officers. The suspects in both cases were killed.

Statistics on crime victims show that Black males were most frequently the victims of this year’s homicides thus far. Five Black males and two Hispanic males have been killed. Other victims were: one Black female, one Hispanic female, one white female and one white male.

Shootings accounted for eight of the 11 homicides. Two cases of blunt trauma, including the death of 4-year-old Marcel Foster, and one person was stabbed to death.

Homicides were evenly distributed in Metro’s different area commands with two homicides reported in three of the commands: Convention Center, South Central and Southeast.

In other jurisdictions, North Las Vegas police has handled five homicide investigations, and Henderson police have investigated four.

The death of former Connecticut State Trooper Thomas Driscoll occurred on Feb. 28, and will be part of data for the next reporting period. Driscoll died after he was punched on the Las Vegas Strip.