LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police arrested 11 people on DUI charges and wrote more than 200 traffic tickets on Saturday and Sunday.

According to information distributed on social media, the North Las Vegas Police Department Traffic Division had 14 officers on the streets — nine on Saturday and five on Sunday — as part of a DUI enforcement event.

In addition to the 11 DUI arrests, police arrested one driver on a reckless driving charge and another person on a narcotics possession charge.

North Las Vegas officers issued 204 traffic citations, including 73 speeding tickets, 11 distracted driver violations and five citations violations involving open containers of alcohol.