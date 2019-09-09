10th Annual Aki Matsuri Japanese festival to make center-Strip debut

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Celebrate Japanese culture and its influence throughout the Valley at the 10th Annual Aki Matsuri Japanese Festival, making its center-Strip debut on Oct. 26 at The Park and New York-New York Hotel & Casino.

This year’s festival will be brimming with music, entertainment, art and cuisine and is complimentary to guests of all ages.

MGM Japan is partnering with Aki Matsuri to make the magic happen. “Hosting this wonderful celebration is an exciting way for us to share Japan’s vibrant culture with the local community, as well as visitors from around the world,” said Brian Sandoval, MGM Resorts’ president of global gaming development in a press release.

Festival goers will have the opportunity to experience several of Japan’s many art forms, from ikebana (art of flower arrangement) to origami and Japanese calligraphy. Street performers and contemporary entertainers will provide dazzling entertainment.

And of course, let’s not forget food! Local restaurants and food trucks will provide a selection of Japanese delicacies and cuisine.

The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with a closing ceremony at 8 p.m. For more information, visit the festival website.