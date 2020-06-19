$10M steakhouse Bugsy & Meyer’s debuts July 2 at Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $10 million steakhouse recognizing the roots of Las Vegas will begin accepting reservations on July 2.

Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse at Flamingo Las Vegas is named for Bugsy Siegel and Meyer Lansky, two men inextricably tied to Las Vegas history and the birth of the Las Vegas Strip.

Food Network’s “Vegas Chef Prizefight” winner, Lamar Moore, joins Executive Chef Honorio Mecinas, who brings more than 15 years of Las Vegas Strip experience.

The steakhouse will be open Thursday-Monday from 5-10 p.m. It is located across from the Flamingo Wildlife Habitat main entrance.

A hidden speakeasy called The Count Room is one of the restaurant’s features. Other features include a bakery façade, dry aged meat cooler, centerpiece bar and lounge, raw bar, three private dining rooms and an ornate dining room.

The restaurant’s design was completed by Studio K Creative out of Chicago, with renowned designer Jonathan Adler. SHE HIT PAUSE art consultants out of New York City has created a specialty curated art collection for the restaurant, including a custom beaded flamingo piece created by Adler that took nearly 100 hours to make.

Bugsy & Meyer’s will follow Caesars Entertainment’s enhanced health and safety protocols, which include social distancing with tables 6 feet apart, 50% occupancy, hand sanitizing stations and required masks for employees.

For more information on Caesars’ health and safety protocols, visit: www.Caesars.com/health.