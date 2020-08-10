$10M ‘Flowing Hair’ 1794 US dollar set for auction in Vegas

A rare 1794 U.S. silver dollar, said to be among the first ever minted, is on display, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. Bruce Morelan, owner of the silver dollar said to be among most expensive ever sold, is preparing to put the coin up for public auction in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The owner of a 1794 U.S. silver dollar believed to be among the first ever minted and shown to be the most expensive ever sold is preparing to put the coin up for public auction in Las Vegas.

Coin collecting experts say the piece dubbed the Flowing Hair Silver Dollar might again fetch the $10 million that Las Vegas resident Bruce Morelan paid to buy it in 2013. It is certified authentic and features images of Lady Liberty ringed with stars on the front and an eagle on the back.

Morelan says it’s time to let someone else own it.