$10k worth of gel nail polish stolen from local hair salon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two salon owners need the public’s help to catch a thief. Among what was taken — hair products and $10,000 worth of gel nail posh.

As the owners struggle to build up their inventory once again, they’re hoping someone may know who did this.

“6:45 on a Tuesday morning. I’m shaking… running my phone to my husband,” said Karli Hughes, the owner of Wild Hair Salon.

Hughes saw a man breaking into her store. She’s the owner of Wild Hair Salon near Craig Rd. and Torrey Pines Dr.

“There was no question he’d done it before.,” Hughes said. “He knew exactly what he wanted and exactly where it would be.”

Within ten minutes, the suspect stole four containers of gel nail polish and hair products.

“Those bottles run anywhere from $12 to $15 and can be more,” Hughes said.

On the other side of town at Level Ten Salon in Henderson, Victoria Negrete says something similar happened to her.

“He got lucky, got it open and grabbed whatever he could,” Negrete said.

Negrete showed 8 News Now a photo of the man who broke into her store and stole a laptop and her iPad.

Negrete and Hughes are both adding extra security to help their employees feel safe once again.

“We all work really hard and put in long hours and to just have someone take it from you with no regard was devastating,” said Hughes.