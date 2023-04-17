LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Bureau of Land Management wants to solve the illegal shooting of a 6-year-old female burro and is offering a $10,000 reward in hopes someone will provide the information needed to make an arrest that leads to a conviction.

The dead burro was discovered on Nov. 28, 2022, by a property owner near the Last Chance Mountain Range in northern Pahrump, Nevada. According to the BLM news release, the burro had been shot as many as three days before it finally died of its injuries.

“The BLM is asking for the public’s help for information on this tragic situation and ultimately lead us to those responsible,” said BLM Special Agent Brady Blasdell.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the BLM crime hotline at (775) 861-6550.