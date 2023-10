LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The local non-profit Project Marilyn partnered with MGM Resorts to help thousands of girls in the Las Vegas valley by giving them period kits.

Nationally, two in five can’t afford feminine supplies and it results in some girls missing school. This is the second year Project Marilyn has supplied “Grow with the Flow” kits to all 5th-grade girls during their growth and development classes.

More than 22,000 kits have been given to students iover the past two years.