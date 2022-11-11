LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Vincent Shank, a 106-year-old World War II veteran, and P.O.W participated in the Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade and reflected on what the day means to him.

“The turnout was fantastic, said Shank, “they were grateful and wanted to shake my hand and say how great it was to talk to us in person.”

Shank was captured by the Nazis during World War II and spent several years in prison camps, before eventually being freed.

His daughter, Nancy Shank, shared how lucky she feels to have her father by her side still, and on a day like Veterans Day, what his legacy means to her.

“I’m so proud of him because the World War II veterans, there’s hardly any left and I think truly that was the greatest generation,” she told 8 News Now.

After serving in the war, Shank lived the Las Vegas lifestyle. He was a musician and played trumpet alongside key entertainment figures like the Rat Pack.