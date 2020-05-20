100th COVID-19 patient discharged from Sunrise Hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tuesday was a big day for one of the patients and staff at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The facility discharged its 100th patient Tuesday. Mrs. Etta Williams, 71, of Las Vegas fully recovered from COVID-19 and is full of energy and ready to celebrate her discharge with her family.

Sunrise Hospital said Williams marked the milestone. The hospital said Williams arrived at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center’s ER along with her husband, Michael Williams, on May 4. After the difficult and heartbreaking loss of her husband to COVID-19, Etta held strong, and beat the virus.

The hosptal said Etta, who’s a bright light full of energy, has now tested COVID-19 negative and free of the virus. Etta who’s originally from Mississippi, has lived in Las Vegas for the past 41 years.