Wild burros in of California’s Mojave Desert. (U.S. Bureau of Land Management)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A wild burro wandered with bullet wounds for perhaps three days in an area near the Last Chance Mountain Range north of Pahrump before dying on private property, the Bureau of Land Management says.

The agency this week said it is offering a $10,000 reward in the case as it tries to determine who shot the 6-year-old female burro in late November.

A member of the public contacted the bureau’s Southern Nevada District on Nov. 28 after discovering the dead burro on his property, according to an agency news release.

A necropsy revealed that the burro presumably was shot as many as three days before finally dying, the release said.

BLM Special Agent Brady Blasdell, calling the shooting “tragic,” said the agency needs the public’s help to lead it to those responsible.

Anyone with information can the BLM, 775-861-6550.