10,000 local students to benefit from LVMPD Back to School Initiative

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 10,000 backpacks and school supplies have been provided by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to be distributed by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officers across Southern Nevada.

The free back to school supply distribution kicks off on July 21 at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters on 400 S M.L.K. Boulevard.

A news conference will be held at 1:30 p.m., followed by the supplies being divided up to command officers who will then distribute them to families across ten Las Vegas communities.

Every new school year presents financial challenges for families who struggle to pay for all the school supplies children need to get through the upcoming school year.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, families are facing unprecedented challenges, including job losses, social distancing, cost inflation, supply shortages, health disparities, and other pressures.

Resources and supplies needed to prepare a child for the school year averaged approximately $700 per child in 2019. The National Retail Federation predicts that coronavirus will drive a $100 spending increase over last year’s average.

This is not feasible for many low-income families across Nevada and can result in adverse stress that negatively impacts the lives of children and their entire families.

LVMPD backpack drive locations:

July 22 – Convention Center Area Command: Harbor Island Apartments, 370 E. Harmon Ave.

July 23 – Enterprise Area Command: John R. Hummel Elementary School, 9800 Placid St.

July 23 – Spring Valley Area Command: Cashman Park, 4622 W. Desert Inn Rd.

July 25 – Summerlin Area Command: Pirates Cove Corridor, Luna St.

July 26 – Northwest Area Command: Águilas Church, 5355 Madre Mesa Dr.

July 29 – Northwest Area Command: Mater Academy of Nevada, 3445 S. Mountain Vista St.

July 30 – Northeast Area Command: Bob Price Community Center, 2050 Bonnie Ln.

August 3 – Downtown Area Command: Veteran’s Village/Shared Village, 1150 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

August 4 – Bolden Area Command: Liberty Baptist Church, 6501 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

August 6 – Downtown Area Command: Stupak Community Center, 251 W. Boston Ave.

August 4, 5 and 6 – Southeast Area Command: 17 Elementary Schools and Boys and Girls Clubs

August 8 – South Central Area Command: Mobile Distribution

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, along with the LVMPD, have made a commitment to help children and families, especially those in depressed areas, by removing barriers that can impact health and lives, so they are once again hosting Back to School supply distribution events across Southern Nevada.

Tomorrow, July 22, the backpack drive will be hosted by the Convention Center Area Command at Harbor Island Apartments on 370 E. Harmon Avenue.