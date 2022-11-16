LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man faces an extortion charge after demanding $10,000 in a disputed estate case and threatening to kill a lawyer and his legal assistant, Metro police say in an arrest report.

Gerald Alvarez, 47, is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $20,000 bail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on Nov. 28.

The charges follow a long-running dispute involving the estate of his mother, who died in 2011, and arguments with his sister and her cousin. The sister, Donna Malacinski, also died in the years that passed, leaving the cousin as 50% administrator in the mother’s will.

Alvarez was ordered in 2012 to distribute his mother’s estate, half to himself and half to Malacinski. Instead, according to information in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report, he lived in his mother’s home in the neighborhood near Desert Inn Road and Rainbow Boulevard. He never distributed any cash to the sister. Her name is spelled Malesinski in the obituary of the mother, Ann Alvarez. Additional information about the sister’s death could not be found.

Before Malacinski’s death, she and the cousin hired a lawyer to help in getting her share of the estate. The lawyer secured an order to remove Alvarez as an administrator of the estate. The cousin became the main administrator, and Alvarez was evicted from the home in July of 2022.

The name of the cousin, the lawyer and the legal assistant were redacted from the arrest report. The law firm involved is identified as Solomon, Dwiggins, Freer & Steadman, Ltd.

When Alvarez was evicted, spray-painted messages to the cousin were found on the front and side of the house. About 1,000 rounds of .223-caliber rifle ammunition and several boxes of ammunition for a handgun were found in the home after Alvarez was evicted, police were told by one of the three people who were threatened.

Phone calls to the lawyer’s office began in September.

According to the arrest report, he made threats in October, telling a legal assistant, “I have nothing to lose, I am homeless I need $10,000 and I will kill whoever if I don’t get what I need. I don’t have a problem killing.”

Police were contacted at that point, and a temporary protective order was requested.

He also filed complaints to the State Bar of Nevada saying he had a medical condition “with Homicidal Thoughts of killing my cousin (redacted) and lawyers involved with this probate case from being Lied to and taken advantage of.”

Metro assigned four detectives from the counter-terrorism unit to the case.

Alvarez called the law firm nine times on Nov. 8, and it appeared that he was welcoming an arrest: “I encourage to get in touch with District Attorney Steve Wolfson and have me arrested. This seems like the only way I can get a lawyer involved I’d like to physically kill you both and have zero regrets.”

He was arrested at an apartment in downtown Las Vegas the same day. In an interview with detectives, he said he had sold a .45-caliber handgun and an AR-15 rifle between January and March of 2022. He also said he had stored $10,000 in cash — all he had left from a $50,000 withdrawal from his mother’s estate — in a 2006 Toyota Corolla that had been stolen. He said he believed one of the three — his cousin, the lawyer or the legal assistant — had stolen the car.