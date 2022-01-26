$1,000 reward offered in horse shooting investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The group called Friends of Red Rock Canyon have announced a $1,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed a horse and mule.

Recently, a horse and mule were found dead at Cowboy Trail Rides. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is now investigating.

In addition to the deaths, other suspicious incidents have occurred including someone who unlocked a gate letting dozens of horses out to run loose. The ranch manager at the tour company says he’s worried about the rest of his animals.

According to Friends of Red Rock Canyon, to qualify for the reward, a tip or information must be submitted through the BLM Tip Program.

If you have any information regarding these events please contact the BLM by emailing sndo_lawenforcement@blm.gov or calling 702-515-5163.

The first incident began four weeks ago when Michael Flood, general manager of Cowboy Trail Rides, suspected someone unlocked the gate and let all the horses out. “After that, we had a 3-year-old horse in really good health that we had ridden the day before and been with. He ended up dead in the pen the next morning,” Flood told 8 News Now. “We can’t confirm that he was shot, but there was just a bunch of weird things that made us suspicious, but we really didn’t investigate because you don’t think someone would just walk up and shoot your horses.”