$1,000 grants available for Nevada artists to provide pandemic relief

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Relief funds for Nevada artists struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic are available, and applications are open through Jan. 29.

Help is available in the form of a $1,000 grant. For more information and a link to the online application, visit NVArtsCouncil.org/grants/grant-offerings or click here.

If grant applications exceed available funds, a “process for randomized selection” will be used, and the Nevada Arts Council will prioritize “geographic diversity and underserved populations.”

“The statewide shutdown in 2020 and subsequent economic pause to slow the spread of COVID-19 has disrupted artists’ ability to earn income,” Nevada Arts Council Executive Director, Tony Manfredi, said.

“Individual artists are critical to arts and culture creation in Nevada and they contribute to the recovery of Nevada communities and to the state’s artistic and cultural vibrancy,” Manfredi said. “The Nevada Arts Council is pleased to provide financial assistance to these artists during a crucial time of need.”