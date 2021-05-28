100 years later: ‘Fire in Little Africa’ uses music to honor those lost during Tulsa Race Massacre

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — May 31 marks 100 years since the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The attack in Tulsa, Oklahoma, known as the “Black Wall Street,” was one of the most devastating attacks against the black community and in American history.

Here’s some history: After World War 1, Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Greenwood District, was nationally recognized as a thriving business district and a haven for the black community before it was destroyed.

So now, “Fire in Little Africa” is honoring those lost while remembering that tragic moment and rising through music.