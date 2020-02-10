100+ US troops diagnosed with brain injury after Iran strike

U.S. Soldiers inspect the site of Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Ain al-Asad air base was struck by a barrage of Iranian missiles on Wednesday, in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed atop Iranian commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose killing raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. (AP Photo/Ali Abdul Hassan)

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — More than 100 U.S. troops have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after Iran’s missile attack in Iraq, according to a U.S. official with knowledge of the recent information.

The number is up significantly since the end of January when the Pentagon said 64 service members had been diagnosed with injuries.

The Pentagon and White House had initially said no service members were injured or killed in the attack.

About 200 people were in the blast zone at the time of the attack, which was retaliation for the January 2 U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

Last month, Pres. Trump downplayed the severity of the traumatic brain injuries suffered in Iraq. He said he does not consider potential brain injuries to be as serious as physical combat wounds.