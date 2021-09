LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who spent time in prison for the 2014 Bunkerville standoff is now suing the U.S. government and prosecutors.

Todd Engel is seeking $100 million in damages in a civil rights and conspiracy complaint.

In 2018, all charges were dropped against him and Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy after a federal judge found prosecutorial misconduct.

The armed standoff with the Bureau of Land Management was over grazing rights on federal land.