100 CCSD teachers receive internet upgrade, $250 gift card from VGK Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thanks to a partnership between Cox and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation one hundred Clark County School District (CCSD) educators have been selected to receive a grant to upgrade their technology as they continue to teach students from home.

Cox is providing its highest-speed internet product, Gibablast, for free through the remainder of the 2020-21 school year, expiring June 30, 2021, to each Teacher Education Grant recipient.

In addition, the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation (VGKF) is providing each with a $250 gift card to help with technology and education tools to support those teaching from home.

The combined value of the 100 grants is nearly $143,000.

Today, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m., representatives from Cox, VGKF, and Chance the VGK mascot will greet a few Teacher Grant Recipients at City National Arena.

All eligible CCSD teachers received the grant application directly via the CCSD Partnership Program in early September and an application link was also provided at vegasgoldenknights.com.

“The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation is proud to partner with Cox Communications and CCSD to assist our teachers in ensuring they have the proper equipment to continue teaching virtually during these unprecedented times,” said Kim Frank, Vegas Golden Knights Foundation President.

In order to be considered, applicants were required to be a legal resident of Clark County, Nevada at least 18 years of age or older, a currently employed teacher of the CCSD actively practicing distance education from a residential address located within Cox’s Southern Nevada service area, and submit a completed application by Sept. 18.

“Teachers are truly the unsung heroes of our community, and we want to do our part to support them with our internet service so they can effectively reach their students,” said Cox Vice President and Las Vegas Market Leader Michael F. Bolognini.

“We know distance learning has presented unique challenges for everyone involved and believe that upgraded technology and Gigablast internet speeds for our educators working from home will help teachers and their students alike,” added Bolognini.