100 Black Men of Las Vegas team up with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to distribute free face masks in Historic Westside

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of masks will be distributed to help underserved residents comply with the mandatory face mask order for Nevada. The masks that will be given out by 100 Black Men of Las Vegas, who have teamed up with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, is also expected to help curb the spread of COVID-19 among high-risk communities.

100 Black Men will give out the free face masks on June 27 between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Nevada Partners parking lot located at 690 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Look for the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield RV.

The face masks will be distributed to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis. Unclaimed masks will then be provided to underserved businesses, churches, and community resource groups that work with vulnerable and at-risk residents throughout the Historic Westside community.