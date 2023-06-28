LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — July 1st, 2023, marks 10 years since the Carpenter 1 fire that consumed about 28,000 acres on Mount Charleston, burning for about eight weeks.

“Initially it was not very big. It was in a remote area. It was difficult to get to and it was burning for a couple of days and then it crested on the hills behind us on July 4th,” Ray Johnson, a fire prevention officer with the U.S. Forest Service said.

Johnson said he remembers it like it was yesterday.

“When that happened people started to get concerned and that’s when the thoughts and talking about evacuations started to take place,” Johnson said. “It threatened the Rainbow and Old Town communities, I suppose Echo as well. It was very traumatic up here. Unfortunately, we lost a lot of trees, some of them were thousands of years old.”

Now new growth of vegetation is slowly taking over the charred remnants, all essential for Nevada’s ecosystem.

“We have Pinon and Juniper, then as we transition to where we are now, we have Ponderosa and White Fir and some Aspen trees and then above us on higher elevations we have the Bristlecone Pines,” Johnson explained.

Thankfully, fuel reduction treatments from the past years mitigated the intensity of the blaze, helping firefighters keep the flames at bay.

July 1st, 2023, marks ten years of the Carpenter 1 fire.

However, it wasn’t just the fire residents had to worry about.

“Shortly after we had some tropical depressions that came up the Baja peninsula and came up to here with a ton of rain and we had some catastrophic flooding,” Joshua Thalacker a fuels specialist for the U.S. Forest Service said.

He said it was a team effort to work with Clark County and the Army Corps of Engineers to create this channel.

“So, to prevent the flooding and let the vegetation grow back, they built a diversion channel around the community to defer all the flood waters that would come through because there’s no vegetation to absorb the water back into the ground,” Thalacker added.

Lightning is to blame for the Carpenter 1 fire as it scorched over 28,000 acres. As a reminder, Johnson wants to remind everyone to stay safe and aware.

“Even though we’ve had a wet winter that doesn’t mean we’re not going to have fires, so we are prepared in training to be ready for something in case it happens,” Johnson said. “We’re not going to be complacent and as far as the people who are coming out to here and the other places around Las Vegas where people like to recreate, they need to use common sense. Remember on Fourth of July, there are no fireworks ever on any of the federal lands.”