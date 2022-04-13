LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 10-year-old boy was shot to death in Henderson Wednesday morning, and his 14-year-old brother has been arrested, according to police.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Sicily Hills Court, near Horizon Ridge Parkway and S. Gibson Road.

The 14-year-old boy was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall on one count of involuntary manslaughter.

Henderson police responded to the call at 9:13 a.m. on Wednesday.

Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified by authorities.

The shooting of a 10-year-old by his 14-year-old brother occurred in the 100 block of Sicily Hills Court, near Horizon Ridge Parkway and S. Gibson Road/KLAS

The shooting of a 10-year-old by his 14-year-old brother occurred in the 100 block of Sicily Hills Court, near Horizon Ridge Parkway and S. Gibson Road/KLAS

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after next of kin notifications.

This is being investigated as the second homicide for the City of Henderson for 2022.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.