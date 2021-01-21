10-story office building, luxury apartments in works for Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 10-story office building and the second phase of a luxury apartment development are the latest plans for Downtown Summerlin on the west edge of the valley.

The projects — which will be built simultaneously, with construction expected to begin in the second quarter of 2021 — are at the forefront as the Howard Hughes Corporation announces “a comprehensive vision for the area’s walkable urban center,” according to a Thursday news release.

A new master plan for Downtown Summerlin was designed by Hart Howerton, a planning, architecture, and interior design firm.

The Class-A office project, 1700 Pavilion, will be on a 3-acre site directly south of the Las Vegas Ballpark, “featuring vantage points with one-of-a-kind views of the entire valley, from the Strip to Red Rock Canyon. The building’s entry area will feature a shared common area within the first-floor lobby providing a large, reservable conference room and gathering spaces.

The building will have direct access to Pavilion Center Drive, with retail and dining options nearby.

Tanager Echo — phase two of the luxury apartment development — will provide Downtown Summerlin with new options for luxury living. The 295-unit development will be situated on about three acres, planned as a five- to six-story building.

The building will wrap around a 455-space parking garage allowing tenants direct parking access to their floor of residence.

Tanager Echo will feature a mix of studios, junior one-bedroom apartments, single- and two-bedroom apartments—along with corner units with wrap-around balconies and lofts on the top floor.

Clubhouse plans include some unique features. A top-floor sky lounge will feature a golf simulator, poker table, and a bar island with views of the Strip. The property also includes a dog wash facility and access to an onsite dog park.

“Demand for working close to home is on the upswing — both locally and nationally — along with demand for urban-style living surrounded by all the conveniences that make for an enriching and fulfilling lifestyle,” said Kevin T. Orrock, president of the Las Vegas Region for The Howard Hughes Corporation.

“The pace at which we have leased our previous two office buildings and Tanager speaks volumes about that demand,” he said.

Companies involved in the projects include KGA Architects, Whiting Turner and CBRE.