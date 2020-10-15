10 people facing federal charges in fraudulent jobless scams totaling $1.2M in unemployment benefits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Federal authorities announced charges Thursday afternoon against 10 people accused of stealing unemployment benefits they weren’t entitled to receive. It involves $1.2 million in approved unemployment benefits and 50 prepaid debit cards for those benefits.

The 10 defendants are facing charges including aggravated identity theft, mail fraud, conducting illegal transactions with access devices, stealing and obstructing of mail, according to federal, state and local law enforcement who made the announcement.

The defendants are identified as:

Antwine Hunter – charged with mail fraud and aggravated identity theft

– charged with mail fraud and aggravated identity theft Kenneth Greenland – charged with conspiracy to effectuate illegal transactions w/an access device, illegal transactions w/an access device and aggravated identity theft.

– charged with conspiracy to effectuate illegal transactions w/an access device, illegal transactions w/an access device and aggravated identity theft. Brittany Griesel – charged with conspiracy to effectuate illegal transactions w/an access device, illegal transactions w/an access device and aggravated identity theft.

– charged with conspiracy to effectuate illegal transactions w/an access device, illegal transactions w/an access device and aggravated identity theft. Paul Naegar – charged with conspiracy to effectuate illegal transactions w/an access device, illegal transactions w/an access device and aggravated identity theft.

– charged with conspiracy to effectuate illegal transactions w/an access device, illegal transactions w/an access device and aggravated identity theft. Keheir Parker – charged with conspiracy to effectuate illegal transactions w/an access device and aggravated identity theft.

– charged with conspiracy to effectuate illegal transactions w/an access device and aggravated identity theft. Robert Barber – charged with conspiracy to effectuate illegal transactions w/an access device and aggravated identity theft.

– charged with conspiracy to effectuate illegal transactions w/an access device and aggravated identity theft. Jasmine-Royshell Black – charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, obstruction of mail and aggravated identity theft.

– charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, obstruction of mail and aggravated identity theft. Dead Delashaun – charged with possession of counterfeit and unauthorized access devices.

– charged with possession of counterfeit and unauthorized access devices. Joseph Holmes – charged with conspiracy to possess counterfeit and unauthorized access devices and aggravated identity theft.

– charged with conspiracy to possess counterfeit and unauthorized access devices and aggravated identity theft. Emelio Rochester – charged with conspiracy to possess counterfeit and unauthorized access devices and aggravated identity theft.

According to court documents, the defendants were found in possession of multiple debit cards with other people’s identities. The debit cards were issued by state unemployment agencies in Nevada, California and Arizona.

One of the defendants, Jasmine-Royshell Black, a Las Vegas postal carrier, is accused mail fraud and obstruction for allegedly helping Vincent Okoye steal unemployment money by informing him of addresses that could be used as straw addresses to apply for benefits under an assumed identity. Okoye was charged in August.

As many as 28 debit cards were mailed to addresses that Black supplied to Okoye, federal authorities said.

Some of the defendants were caught during traffic stops made by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Those stops led to the discovery of evidence of stolen identities and debit cards issued under the names of others.

One of the DETR debit cards seized.

In once case, defendants Kenneth Greenland and Brittany Griesel were pulled over by police for a routine traffic stop. Court documents say police found illegal narcotics in the Maserati along with 8 debit cards issued by the California Employment Development Department that had been approved for $255,000. There was also $45,000 in cash and ATM receipts. Police were able to compare both suspect’s booking photos with photos taken while the debit cards were being used. Federal agents said most of the transactions occurred at casinos.

Kenneth Greenland’s booking photo on the left was compared to photos taken of the person using the fraudulent debit card.



Brittany Griesel’s booking photo on the left was compared to photos taken of the person using the fraudulent debit card.

In another case, police said they discovered 15 identification cards and eight unemployment debit cards during a search warrant on defendant Antwine Hunter. The cards were approved for $215,000 in unemployment benefits. According to DETR records, Hunter had 19 claims filed under different identities.

Two other defendants, Joseph Holmes and Emelio Rochester, were pulled over for a routine traffic stop and according to court documents, police found five cell phones, three laptops, a tablet, $90,000 in cash as well as 16 debit cards from the California Employment Development Department that had been approved for $385,000 in benefits.

Nearly $90,000 in cash was seized during the arrests of Holmes and Rochester.

Seven of the 10 defendants are is custody and will be making their initial court appearances either later Thursday or Friday.