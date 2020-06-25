10 new positive COVID-19 tests reported at veterans home in Boulder City

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ten new positive tests for COVID-19 have been reported at the Southern Nevada Veterans Home in Boulder City.

A Thursday news release indicates six residents and four employees have tested positive.

Prior to today’s report, 22 cases had been reported, split evenly between residents and employees. Those cases include one resident’s death. The new cases bring the home’s total to 32 positive tests.

Officials say the residents who have tested positive are in isolation. Staff members who tested positive are self-quarantined at home. Each person who tested positive must have two consecutive negative tests before they will be allowed to have contact with other residents or return to work.

COVID-19 returned to the home in mid-June after no reports for nearly two months. Another four people tested positive by June 18.

All residents and staff were tested last week when a resident tested positive, officials said.

Those who tested positive recently “are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms,” officials said.

Other than appointment-only drive-thru visitation, only employees and vendors are allowed at the home. Anyone entering the building is required to undergo screening and employees are required to be tested prior to entry.

A statement released Thursday:

“Mirroring what is occurring statewide as Nevada begins to reopen, we are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 positive test results at Southern Nevada State Veterans Home,” said NDVS Director Kat Miller. “Our clinical and support staff is rigorous in their adherence to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) infection control protocols, in many instances going above and beyond what is required to protect our residents.”

This adherence to health care protocols was reflected in a June 23 deficiency-free infection control survey of the SNSVH by the State of Nevada’s Bureau of Health Care and Compliance.