LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ten new cases of monkeypox have been reported in Clark County, bringing the total to 261 since the first case was reported in early June.

A weekly update from the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) shows that 97% of the cases have involved men in the LGBTQ community. Female and transgender cases account for the other infections.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports show 268 cases across Nevada. California has the highest numbers in the nation at 5,135 cases and the U.S. total is now at 26,778.

SNHD notes that data from recent days is less complete than data from previous weeks because of delays related to lab processing, reporting and case investigations. Older data is subject to change as health investigators adjust numbers for accuracy, and data should be considered preliminary.

What does that mean in terms of week-to-week reports? As an example, of the 10 new cases in data released this week only one actually occurred in the past seven days. Four cases that SNHD learned about this week came from infections the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3. The other five cases occurred on earlier dates.

SNHD breaks down the cases by age of the victim, gender identity, sexual orientation and race ethnicity.

The largest portion of monkeypox cases have occurred in men 25 to 34 years of age (39%), followed those from 35 to 44 (32%). Less than 1% of the cases have been in people under the age of 18.

The male/female breakdown shows 97% of cases in males, 2% in females and the remaining 1% in various transgender and non-conforming categorizations.

Gender identity statistics show 86% of cases are among "LGBQ+" in SNHD's records, with 21% among straight or heterosexual, and 16% unknown.

Race and ethnic factors show Latino/Hispanic at the top with 34% of cases, followed by Black or African American (28%) and white (22%).