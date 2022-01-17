10 mountain lion sightings reported over past 2 years in Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ten sightings of mountain lions have been reported in the Las Vegas area over the past two years, but it’s very likely a single cat was probably responsible for some of the seven incidents reported in 2021.

Two of the sightings were reported on Mt. Charleston, where you would expect sightings to be more common. One occurred in Boulder City in 2020.

But most of the sightings have been on the west side of Las Vegas, particularly north of Tropicana Avenue, south of Sahara Avenue, and west of Durango Drive.

The mountain lion that was killed on Monday wasn’t the first animal to die. In fact, the previous time a mountain lion was spotted in the valley — near Flamingo Road and Hualapai Way on June 2, 2021 — it was also killed.