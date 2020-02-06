Japanese health officials say 10 more people sick with coronavirus aboard one of two quarantined cruise ships

BEIJING (AP) — Ten more people were sickened with a new virus aboard one of two quarantined cruise ships with some 5,400 passengers and crew aboard, health officials in Japan said Thursday, as China reported 73 more deaths and the World Health Organization appealed for more funds to help countries battle the spread of the disease.

The ships in Japan and Hong Kong are caught up in a global health emergency that seems to worsen by the day.

In the port city of Yokohama, just outside Tokyo, health workers said 10 more people from the Diamond Princess were confirmed ill with the virus, in addition to 10 others who tested positive on Wednesday.

The 10 were dropped off as the ship docked and transferred to nearby hospitals for further tests and treatment.

The 3,700 people on board faced a two-week quarantine in their cabins. The ship had 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew members. More tests are pending on 171 others who had symptoms or had contact with a man who was diagnosed with the virus after leaving the ship in Hong Kong, the Health Ministry said.

The 3,600 people aboard the Hong Kong ship were also being screened after three passengers on a previous voyage were diagnosed with the virus. The territory’s beleaguered leader, Carrie Lam, announced that two terminals — including one where the cruise ship is currently quarantined — will be shut down.

A passenger shows a note from the World Dream cruise ship docked at Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. A Hong Kong official says more than 3,600 people onboard the cruise ship that was turned away from a Taiwanese port will be quarantined until they are checked for a new virus. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A passenger quarantined onboard a cruise ship in Japan said on Wednesday they were confined to their cabins for the next two weeks.

David Able who is on the cruise with his wife celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary said the situation “changed dramatically” overnight with passengers being told they could not leave their rooms.

On Tuesday, the Japanese government confirmed at least 10 cases of coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship and are quarantining its 3,700 crew and passengers on board at the port city of Yokohama, 25 miles (40 kilometers) from Tokyo.

“We are quite fortunate that we have got a cabin with a balcony so we can open the door, get fresh air, if it’s sunny, sit on the balcony,” Able said.

“The people I feel really sorry for are those with inside cabins who’ve got no natural light, no fresh air. It’s going to be pretty grim for them for two weeks,” he added.

Able said passengers were being handed trays of food by cruise staff who were now wearing face masks.

Japan, which has reported 33 cases, stepped up quarantine measures after officials were criticized last week for allowing two evacuees from Wuhan to leave early from a hotel where they had been quarantined.

Starting Saturday, Japan banned the entry of foreigners who have visited Hubei province in the previous 14 days.