LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $10 million redevelopment plan for Cottonwood Cove Resort & Marina was unveiled Wednesday as the concessionaire announced a new 25-year lease on the site.

Lake Mead Mohave Adventures (LMMA), which operates Cottonwood Cove and six other marina and camping sites inside Lake Mead National Recreation Area, said amenities from a remodeled restaurant to the addition of more covered boat slips are part of the ambitious plan.

A plan for additions to boat slips at Cottonwood Cove. (Courtesy, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures)

“As one of the best-kept secrets in Southern Nevada, we are elated to launch a new, elevated experience at Cottonwood Cove Resort & Marina with this long-term redevelopment plan,” Chad Taylor, director of marketing and guest experience for Lake Mead Mohave Adventures, said in a news release. “This transformation is a testament to our passion for creating best-in-class experiences for our guests and premier employment opportunities for our dedicated team members.”

Cottonwood Cove is on the Nevada side of Lake Mojave, about 70 miles southeast of Las Vegas via U.S. 95, and about 13 miles straight east of Searchlight.

Plans for the marina include the addition of 46 covered slips, along with covers on 74 existing slips. A 400-foot “courtesy dock” will also be installed along the south end of the North Beach Swimming area, providing a place for boats to tie up.

Other plans include:

A complete remodel of the 24-room motel

A redesigned café, which will be transformed into the only pub on the lake where guests can enjoy pub-style food and a full bar

(Courtesy, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures)

A redesigned store, including a covered outdoor pation with seating for eating outside.

An electric vehicle charging station. Cottonwood Cove will also upgrade vehicles to electric golf carts, utility vehicles, ATVs and electric tricycles.

RV park improvements to provide more space. “In addition, Dark Sky Project-compliant, energy-efficient lighting will be installed, and water-efficient fixtures will be added,” the news release said.

250 storage spots, including 50 that are covered.

Upgrades and additions to employee housing facilities

20 rental cabanas will be installed at a new Ski Cove private beach area.

Changes to the lower campground, including converting some sites to “eco-tent” sites and adaptive campsites.

For the RV park, the Ski Cove cabanas and the lower campground, a tricycle transportation and food and beverage delivery service will be added.

At the fishing pier, an ADA-compliant fishing dock will be added along with an ADA-compliant Mobi-mat to provide pedestrian access to the fishing pier.

Portable toilets and trash receptacles will be added at North Beach.

The resort also plans to make changes to its Trailer Village. “Prior to 2043, LMMA will transition the Trailer Village from long-term to short-term accommodations. A new water line with meters will be installed and the areas shower and laundry facility will be renovated. In addition, Dark Sky Project-compliant, energy-efficient lighting will be installed, and water-efficient fixtures will be added.”