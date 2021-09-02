10 homes under construction burned in overnight fire, causing estimated $1 million loss

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire early Thursday destroyed 10 homes under construction at a development near Sunset Road and Buffalo Drive, causing an estimated $1 million in damages, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Four engines, two rescue units, two battalion chiefs and one air unit responded to the fire, which was reported at 1:48 a.m. near the intersection of Coja Street and Desert Cassia Avenue.

Two additional engines were dispatched, and Metro police assisted with traffic control around the fire.

The fire department said the homes were in the “stick phase” and were destroyed by the fire.

Southwest Gas, Nevada Energy, Clark County Fire Department investigators and North Las Vegas Fire Department investigators responded with a canine for the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

No injuries were reported in the fire.