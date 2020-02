LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state of of California could be in for another rough year in regards to wildfires. Within the last week, Cal Fire has responded to 10 fires both in Nevada and California.

The Cal Fire Battalion Chief says it is rare to have fires spark up in the middle of February.

On Monday, fire crews were called to a fire in California’s Tahoe National Forest.

Cal Fire says low humidity, windy conditions and no rain has increased their response.