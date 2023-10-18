LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas magician Dirk Arthur was found deceased in his home this week, according to sources close to him, leaving behind multiple big cats once used in his shows.

The 63-year-old magician performed at several venues on and off Las Vegas Boulevard since the 1990s. While his cause of death remains under investigation by the Clark County Coroner, the county’s animal control is now in possession of his 10 big cats.

A representative, in a statement, confirmed to 8 News Now that they “were located on Mr. Arthur’s property” and are now in the possession and care of Clark County Animal Protection Services. In total there were six tigers, one snow leopard, two clouded leopards and one bobcat.

“The animals are in the process of being relocated to an appropriate animal sanctuary,” the Clark County representative wrote.