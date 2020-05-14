10 drive-thru testing sites opening across state

FILE – In this March 20, 2020, file photo, people in protective gear administer a test for the new coronavirus at a drive-thru testing center in Paramus, N.J. Feeling sick and stressed, people in the states hardest hit by the coronavirus have continued to stream into drive-thru testing sites, hoping to get guidance about whether to seek treatment, or reassurance that they aren’t infected. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting this week, ten drive-thru testing sites will be opening in Walmart parking lots across the state. This is happening at stores in Elko, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Reno.

You will be eligible for a free test if you are an adult who meets the CDC, state and local guidelines on who should be testing. Those also eligible for testing include: first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms.

Below is a full list of the sites, along with their opening dates:

Elko Beginning on Monday, May 18, the following site will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting 2944 Mountain City Hwy, Elko, NV 89801

Clark County Beginning on Monday, May 18, the following site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting. 2310 E Serene Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Beginning on Tuesday, May 19, the following site will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting. 7200 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89113

Las Vegas Beginning on Monday, May 18, the following site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting. 10440 W Cheyenne Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Beginning on Tuesday, May 19, the following site will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting. 3041 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89108

North Las Vegas The following site is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting. 1807 West Craig Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89032 The following site is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting. 3950 W Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas, NV 89032 Beginning on Monday, May 18, the following site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting. 6464 N Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89131

Reno Beginning on Friday, May 15, the following sites will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting. 5260 W 7th Street, Reno, NV 89523 155 Damonte Ranch Pkwy, Reno, NV 89521



The testing sites are supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials. Again, there is no out-of-pocket costs for you if you get tested.

The sites will require an appointment through the MyQuest online portal. You can learn more by CLICKING HERE.

The sites will use a self-administered nasal swab test that you will do from the safety of your own vehicle.