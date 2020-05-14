10 drive-thru testing sites opening across state

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting this week, ten drive-thru testing sites will be opening in Walmart parking lots across the state. This is happening at stores in Elko, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Reno.
You will be eligible for a free test if you are an adult who meets the CDC, state and local guidelines on who should be testing. Those also eligible for testing include: first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms.
Below is a full list of the sites, along with their opening dates:
- Elko
- Beginning on Monday, May 18, the following site will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting
- 2944 Mountain City Hwy, Elko, NV 89801
- Clark County
- Beginning on Monday, May 18, the following site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.
- 2310 E Serene Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89123
- Beginning on Tuesday, May 19, the following site will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.
- 7200 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89113
- Las Vegas
- Beginning on Monday, May 18, the following site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.
- 10440 W Cheyenne Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89129
- Beginning on Tuesday, May 19, the following site will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.
- 3041 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89108
- North Las Vegas
- The following site is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.
- 1807 West Craig Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89032
- 3950 W Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas, NV 89032
- Beginning on Monday, May 18, the following site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.
- 6464 N Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89131
- Reno
- Beginning on Friday, May 15, the following sites will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.
- 5260 W 7th Street, Reno, NV 89523
- 155 Damonte Ranch Pkwy, Reno, NV 89521
The testing sites are supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials. Again, there is no out-of-pocket costs for you if you get tested.
The sites will require an appointment through the MyQuest online portal. You can learn more by CLICKING HERE.
The sites will use a self-administered nasal swab test that you will do from the safety of your own vehicle.