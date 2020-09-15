10 deaths reported at Henderson nursing facility; some signs that cases slowing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson skilled nursing center has reported 10 resident deaths related to COVID-19 in the past week as the virus continues to take its toll in the Las Vegas valley.

Del Mar Gardens of Green Valley is one of 10 nursing homes, assisted living homes and skilled nursing facilities to report deaths since our last report on Sept. 6. The numbers of cases and deaths have been steadily building since mid-July at Del Mar Gardens, where there are now a total of 27 deaths — 26 residents and one staff member. There have been 109 positive tests from residents and 31 from staff members since the pandemic began.

Those numbers make the facility second only to The Heights of Summerlin for the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. The Heights has seen 12 more cases and one more death than Del Mar Gardens.

Notably, only four new facilities appeared on the report, which now lists more than 200 facilities. Only one place reported more than five new positive cases — 17 at TLC Care Center, with 9 residents and 8 staff member testing positive.

The numbers come from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, which regulates nursing care facilities and state prison facilities.

To date, 277 deaths have been reported at state-regulated facilities, with 3,381 positive tests for COVID-19.

The other facilities reporting multiple deaths since Sept. 6:

Kindred Flamingo LTAC: Four resident deaths. Totals: 16 resident deaths, 10 positive tests among residents, 16 among staff.

Four resident deaths. Totals: 16 resident deaths, 10 positive tests among residents, 16 among staff. Lake Mead Health and Rehabilitation: Four resident deaths. Totals: 14 resident deaths, 1 staff death, 90 positive tests among residents, 22 among staff.

Four resident deaths. Totals: 14 resident deaths, 1 staff death, 90 positive tests among residents, 22 among staff. Highland Manor of Elko: Three resident deaths. Totals: Five resident deaths, 25 positive tests among residents, 17 among staff. This is the only Nevada facility outside Clark County to report a death since Aug. 26.

Three resident deaths. Totals: Five resident deaths, 25 positive tests among residents, 17 among staff. This is the only Nevada facility outside Clark County to report a death since Aug. 26. Advanced Health Care of Henderson: Two resident deaths, the first reported from the facility. Other totals: 13 positive tests among residents, four among staff.

Two resident deaths, the first reported from the facility. Other totals: 13 positive tests among residents, four among staff. Villa Court Assisted Living and Memory Care: Two resident deaths, the first reported from the facility. Other totals: 16 positive tests among residents.

Three facilities reported a single resident death each over the same time period:

Advanced Health Care of Las Vegas: now with a single COVID-19 death since the beginning of the pandemic. The facility has reported 12 positive tests among residents and 10 among staff.

now with a single COVID-19 death since the beginning of the pandemic. The facility has reported 12 positive tests among residents and 10 among staff. R&L Adult Care Home #2: also with a single resident death. The facility has had only 8 positive tests — 7 residents and one staff member.

also with a single resident death. The facility has had only 8 positive tests — 7 residents and one staff member. The Royal Place Clark: The facility’s second COVID-19 death, with only 8 previous positive tests — 6 residents and two staff members.

The facility’s second COVID-19 death, with only 8 previous positive tests — 6 residents and two staff members. TLC Care Center Clark: The third resident death at the facility, where there have also been 42 positive tests among residents, and 42 among staff.

For more on deaths and positive tests at facilities regulated by the state of Nevada, see the DHHS dashboard for details below. Use the pop-up menu at top left to select the facility you want to see.