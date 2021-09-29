10-day shutdown of Eastern Avenue under I-515 likely to disrupt routines

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Closing Eastern Avenue for 10 days is sure to cause some detours — if not headaches — for a lot of people starting Sunday night.

As crews demolish a bridge where Eastern goes under Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95), traffic will be shut off and people will need to find a way around. The work starts Sunday night and the road will be shut down until Oct. 13.

For many, Eastern is a good way to avoid freeway traffic — or a place to bail out when there’s a traffic jam — and it’s a busy route with nearby schools and community centers. It’s just a very busy road.

While Eastern is closed, nearby Mojave Road likely will see heavier traffic, and Bruce Street could also be busier. Both roads provide a nearby way under I-515. People will be looking for a way around, and no matter how much warning there is, it will be a surprise to many people.

A detour map from the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) advises using Maryland Parkway.

(Nevada Department of Transportation)

NDOT is also shutting down some ramps — thankfully, not for 10 days — as preparations begin, as well as some temporary lane restrictions:

  • From 9 p.m. tonight (Sept. 29) until 5 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 30)
    Southbound I-515 onramp from Las Vegas Boulevard and the southbound I-515 offramp to Eastern Avenue will be closed.
  • From 12:01 a.m. tonight (Sept. 29) until 5 am. Thursday (Sept. 30)
    Southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Interstate 15 and Eastern Avenue.
  • Friday, Oct. 1, 6 a.m. until 3 p.m.
    One lane reduction on southbound Eastern Avenue under I-515

It’s work that needs to be done, fixing up the viaduct in a $40 million project that carries loads of traffic every day.

And it’s likely it will repeat in February. The current project will just rebuild half the bridge — the southbound lanes. NDOT will be back to do the northbound lanes next year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories