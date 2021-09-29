10-day shutdown of Eastern Avenue under I-515 likely to disrupt routines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Closing Eastern Avenue for 10 days is sure to cause some detours — if not headaches — for a lot of people starting Sunday night.

As crews demolish a bridge where Eastern goes under Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95), traffic will be shut off and people will need to find a way around. The work starts Sunday night and the road will be shut down until Oct. 13.

For many, Eastern is a good way to avoid freeway traffic — or a place to bail out when there’s a traffic jam — and it’s a busy route with nearby schools and community centers. It’s just a very busy road.

While Eastern is closed, nearby Mojave Road likely will see heavier traffic, and Bruce Street could also be busier. Both roads provide a nearby way under I-515. People will be looking for a way around, and no matter how much warning there is, it will be a surprise to many people.

A detour map from the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) advises using Maryland Parkway.

NDOT is also shutting down some ramps — thankfully, not for 10 days — as preparations begin, as well as some temporary lane restrictions:

From 9 p.m. tonight (Sept. 29) until 5 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 30)

Southbound I-515 onramp from Las Vegas Boulevard and the southbound I-515 offramp to Eastern Avenue will be closed.

Southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Interstate 15 and Eastern Avenue.

One lane reduction on southbound Eastern Avenue under I-515

It’s work that needs to be done, fixing up the viaduct in a $40 million project that carries loads of traffic every day.

And it’s likely it will repeat in February. The current project will just rebuild half the bridge — the southbound lanes. NDOT will be back to do the northbound lanes next year.