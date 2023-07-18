LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A shooting in the northeast Las Vegas valley left one woman dead and another critically injured late Sunday night.

It happened in the 4300 block of Holden Street near Lamb and Lake Mead Boulevards, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.

When officers arrived they found two women injured from gunshot wounds. When medical teams arrived they pronounced one of the women dead and the other was taken to UMC.

The LVMPD Homicide Section responded and took over the investigation. This is an

ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.