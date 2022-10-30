LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal multiple-vehicle crash near Harry Reid International Airport that left one woman dead.

On Saturday around 1:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a multiple-vehicle fatal crash at South Eastern Avenue and East Hacienda Avenue.

According to police, evidence at the scene showed that a Jeep Compass was traveling northbound on Eastern Avenue approaching the intersection at East Hacienda in the middle travel lane.

A 2020 Hyundai Elantra was stopped facing westbound on Hacienda in a left-turning lane and a 2017 Toyota Corolla was stopped facing eastbound in a left-turning lane.

The traffic lights turned to a green turn arrow on Hacienda Avenue and red light for both north and southbound traffic on Eastern Avenue.

According to police, both the Hyundai and the Toyota made their respective left turns while the driver of the Jeep failed to obey the red light and entered the intersection.

A collision occurred when the Hyundai entered the path of the Jeep causing the front of the Jeep to collide with the left side of the Hyundai. The Hyundai spun out and collided with the Toyota, police said.

The 24-year-old driver of the Hyundai sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sunrise Hospital. Despite all life-saving measures, the driver of the Hyundai succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead by medical staff, according to police.

The driver of the Jeep, Ramesh Hulugalle, 41, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Sunrise Hospital.

Hulugalle also displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI-related charges, police said.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

This death marks the 125th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2022.

This is an ongoing investigation, no further details are available at this time.