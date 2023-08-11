LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was taken into custody after a barricade situation in the east Las Vegas valley Friday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers went to the 5400 block of Ferrari Avenue in the Winterwood neighborhood near Charleston Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard after police were notified of a gunshot victim at a local hospital.

A heavy police presence in the area followed, and a “peaceful conclusion” ended with one person in custody.

Police dispatchers were notified of the gunshot victim at about 3:30 a.m.

Metro police announced the barricade had ended just before 10 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Investigators learned the shooting occurred.