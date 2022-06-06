LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are responding to a shooting in the 6600 block of Silverstream Avenue, just west of Rainbow Boulevard near U.S. 95 in the northwest valley.

Police were called to the area at 11 a.m., and officers found one person with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center. Police did not provide the condition of the victim.

A person who lives at the St. Croix Apartments told 8 News Now that multiple gunshots were heard , and “a major police presence” was at the complex.

Police said one person has been detained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.