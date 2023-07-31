No arrests as of Monday, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was injured in a shooting Sunday at Caesars Palace, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed.

The shooting was reported at the property around 1:50 p.m., the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital. His or her condition was unknown as of Monday afternoon.

A Metro police spokesperson would not confirm the shooting’s exact location, only saying it happened in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. He said the investigation was open and no one was in custody as of Monday.

Representatives from Caesars Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the shooting happened inside the property.