LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are at the scene of a shooting in the east valley, near Hollywood Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

Police responded a call just before 12:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Los Feliz St. and found one person with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to University Medical Center. The victim’s condition was unknown.

Sunrise Mountain High School, which is near the location, is currently on a hard lockdown.

