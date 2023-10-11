UPDATE: This article has been edited to reflect the newest information provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police Wednesday were investigating reports of a person shot at a Las Vegas Strip property, which turned out to be a “swatting” incident, police say.

According to law enforcement officials, the “swatting” incident occurred Wednesday at the MGM Grand on the Strip. Initially, sources had reported a shooting on the property. Sources had initially told the 8 News Now Investigators that a person called 911 saying their friend was shot and they were performing CPR.

Police were unable to find a victim and later said that the incident had been an incident of “swatting.”

According to Oxford Languages, swatting “is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.”