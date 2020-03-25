1 person transported in southeast Las Vegas valley fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was transported to the hospital following a house fire in southeast Las Vegas.

The fire was reported at 12:40 p.m. at a home ion Florrie Avenue near Boulder Highway and Twain Avenue.

Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire. Upon arrival, crews reported a fire in the garage of a single story home that had extended into the attic.

American Red Cross is assisting three adults and two children that were displaced by the event.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined and the damages have not yet been estimated.