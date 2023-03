LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was stabbed in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway on Friday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 10:48 a.m., police were called to the 4800 block of Randall Drive after reports of a stabbing.

Arriving officers found a man who had been stabbed. Medical was on the scene to treat the victim.

One person has been detained. No other information has been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.