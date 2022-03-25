LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a stabbing in the northeast valley that left one person injured on Friday evening.
It happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of Seco Adobe Circle and Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne.
According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the incident may have started after a vehicle hit and run, not too far from where the victim was located, which led to a fight between the victim and suspect.
No other details have been released as the investigation is ongoing at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.