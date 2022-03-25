LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a stabbing in the northeast valley that left one person injured on Friday evening.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of Seco Adobe Circle and Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne.

Hit and run, stabbing investigation near Cheyenne, Civic Ctr. (KLAS)

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the incident may have started after a vehicle hit and run, not too far from where the victim was located, which led to a fight between the victim and suspect.

No other details have been released as the investigation is ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.